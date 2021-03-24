Teachers found missing from duty

AALO, 23 Mar: The West Siang DDSE and ZPM Minba Raksap along with BEOs made surprise visits to schools in Darak circle of West Siang district and found a few teachers of the school missing from their duties.

The DDSE and the ZPM exhorted the teachers to work with sincerity and dedication in imparting education to the rural children.

Further, the ZPM urged the DDSE to start an “inter-village type of school, attaching nearby schools functioning without proper infrastructure and teacher strength for the time being.” (DIPRO)