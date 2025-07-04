NES SAM&SC seeks demarcation of school land

RAGA, 3 Jul: The Nyishi Elite Society School Adoption, Monitoring & Supervision Committee (NES SAM&SC) has urged Kamle DC JT Obi and the Land Management Department to expedite the process for demarcating the land of the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) here.

The DC, accompanied by NES SAM&SC members, the Kamle DDSE, the DLSRO (i/c), a team from the Kamle district unit of the NES, the principal of GHSS Raga, and the School Management and Development Committee, on Thursday conducted a joint site inspection of the school campus to assess the extent of encroachment and to verify the school’s boundaries as per the original land possession certificate map.

The land, initially recorded under the then Lower Subansiri district, spans over 10 hectares.

During the on-site assessment, members of the NES SAM&SC emphasized that clear demarcation is crucial not only to protect the school’s premises from ongoing encroachment but also to facilitate future development of school infrastructure.

Encroachment has reportedly been occurring from all four corners of the campus, causing a significant reduction in the usable land area.

Stakeholders stressed that LPC and formal land allotment remain the only legal tools to safeguard the school property and ensure its long-term viability.

The deputy commissioner assured the delegation that necessary steps will be initiated promptly to address the issue and protect the school’s land from further encroachment.

Earlier, the DC held a meeting with representatives from the NES SAM&SC, the School Management and Development Committee of GHSS Raga, and other district officials to discuss the encroachment issue.