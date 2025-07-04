Itanagar Cricket Club register comprehensive win over KMBC

ITANAGAR, 36 Jul: Itanagar Cricket Club (ICC) registered a comprehensive five-wicket win over Krishna Prasad Buragohain Memorial Club (KBMC) in the second match of the Emerging Youth Interstate One Day Series-2025, held at the AIOC ground here on Thursday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, KBMC crumbled under pressure and were bundled out for a paltry 88 runs in 23 overs. Man Kumar Majhi top-scored with a brisk 24 off 20 balls, while Chera Mapu and Magung Tai contributed 21 and 22 runs,respectively.

ICC’s bowling attack proved too strong for KBMC, with Pasang Norbu delivering a standout performance – picking up three wickets for just one run in a single over. Tsering Tashi and Nabam Dol chipped in with two wickets apiece to restrict the opposition.

In reply, ICC overcame early hiccups in the chase but eventually reached the target in 23.1 overs, finishing at 89 for five. Magung Tai and Chera Mapu scored 22 and 21 runs, respectively, while Amarjeet Sharma and Nabam Dol held their nerves to remain unbeaten and guide their team home. For KBMC, Vastav Basumatari and Bijoy Singh Deori picked up two wickets each.

Nabam Dol was adjudged player of the match for his all-round contribution.

The game was officiated by umpires Sachin Kumar and Roshan Jha, and witnessed commendable sportsmanship from both sides.

With this win, ICC now leads the series 2-0.