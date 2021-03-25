MP seeks recognition of Havaldar Sher Thapa

ITANAGAR, 24 Mar: Member of Parliament Tapir Gao urged the Centre to confer gallantry award to Havaldar Sher Thapa posthumously, recognizing his heroics during the 1962 Indo-China War.

“Thapa alone killed 79 of the Chinese Army and injured more than 150 before he was killed by the enemy in the battle in the Subansiri Sector in Arunachal Pradesh, Gao said in the parliament. His mortal remains were laid to rest by the Chinese Army with full honours,” he said.

Gao also said that Thapa’s heroic deed was broadcast in the Chinese Radio on 19 November, 1962.

He said “India had lost against Chinese in the battle in Tawang and Wallong sectors but won in the Subansiri sector on 18 November.”

The parliamentarian from Arunachal also said that he has written to defence minister, the chief of the army and others for Thapa’s recognition.

Gao also informed that Thapa’s senior officer Col Amar Patil (retired) from Pune in Maharashtra has also written to the Central government for his recognition.

Gao said Thapa’s recognition would be a great honour for the Indian Army and soldiers guarding the Chinese border In Arunachal.