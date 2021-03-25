DCM exhorts need for reviving indigenous species, promoting organic farming

NAMSAI, 24 Mar: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein exhorted the need to revive different indigenous species and to promote organic farming in the state.

He said this while interacting with the members of the Farmer Producer Company (FPC) during a review meeting of Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North East Region (MOVCD-NER) here on Wednesday

Mein said, “It is known to everybody that indigenous varieties have unique taste and high nutritional value. As such, farmers in consultation with experts should put in efforts to enhance production of indigenous varieties as well.”

He lauded the efforts and hard work put forward by different producer organizations in the state and assured help from both state and central governments through schemes made for the farmers and FPOs.

Mein assured that all the FPCs undergoing MOVCD in Arunachal Pradesh may be considered for additional two years fund after proper discussion with the designated authority so that the producer organizations do not face dearth of fund for carrying out the certification process.

Chowkham Organic Agro Producer Co Ltd, a Farmer Producer Company which is undergoing organic certification under MOVCD for Khampti Lahi Rice highlighted the progress of the FPC with regard to organic cultivation, processing and marketing of the product.

Executive member of SHEEL Biotech, the service provider of the MOVCD updated the forum about the C3 certification, the marketing prospects and its challenges of Glutinous Khampti Lahi rice.

As organic certification fund is allotted only for three years, SHEEL Biotech member suggested for the fund for additional two years for the success of the project.

HoDs, CEO NOSAAP and members of Chowkham Organic Agri Producer Co Ltd, Waisali Agro Producer Co Ltd and NOSAAP Producer Co Ltd also gave feedback on the practical issues and recommendation for the products to get proper marketing. (DCM’s media cell)