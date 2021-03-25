Ganga to Jully road to open from 1 April

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 24 Mar: The much-awaited Ganga to Jully road will be opened for traffic from 1 April onwards.

This was informed to reporters when Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Talo Potom, along with officials of the PWD visited the road on Wednesday to get firsthand information of the ongoing repairing work.

Briefing the media, PWD Assistant Engineer Tadar Bhupen informed that the repair work

is at its final stage.

“Traffic will be open from 1 April onwards. There are a few finishing touches and therefore work will continue, but the road will be opened for traffic,” said the AE.

The Ganga to Jully road was washed away at two places during the last monsoon.

“The restoration took time because cement concrete (CC) road has been laid in the entire stretch which was washed away. The curing process is taking time,” added the AE.

He further shared that the stretch from NH 415 to Dokum junction will also be converted into CC road.

“Tender has been done and by next winter the work will be completed. At present we are concentrating on completing the SP office to ESS sector road,” he added.

ADM Potom expressed satisfaction over the quality of work done by the contractor and the PWD, led by the EE Tarh Gungkap.

Potom further informed that eviction drive in the SP office to ESS sector road in Itanagar has been completed. “The construction of work in this stretch has started in full swing,” said Potom.

He also expressed happiness over the change in attitude of the people of the capital region towards developmental projects.

“People have started to support the effort to construct roads and other critical infrastructures in the Capital Complex. Many people have self demolished the structures falling under ROW. No compensation has been paid and illegal structures have been demolished without any major resistance,” added Potom.