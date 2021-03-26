DC to seek details from WCD DD on walk-in interview process

SIC SP intimates WCD DD

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 25 Mar: Tirap DC Taro Mize said that he would seek all details of the walk-in interview conducted by the office of the deputy director of the women & child development (WCD) district-level cell here and find out “how the interview process was conducted.”

This comes after this daily reported that a candidate chargesheeted by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) for her involvement in the infamous Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board cash-for-job scam last year has been selected in the recruitment examination held by the WCD department. The SIC has also written to the Tirap WCD deputy director regarding the same.

Speaking to this daily, the DC informed that he had joined his office on 12 October, 2020, after the recruitment process was over, and does not have full information on the recruitment process.

He, however, said that he would seek details from the deputy director on how the interview process was held and forward the findings to the WCD commissioner.

In the meantime, the SIC here has intimated the deputy director of the WCD department in Khonsa that one of its recently recruited candidates has been named in the chargesheet issued by the SIC and requested for “necessary action as per law at their end.”

Taking note of the report published in this daily on 25 March, SIC SP Hemant Tiwari intimated the WCD deputy director that “one Miss Jumcha Lammaty of Tirap district has been selected for the post of district programme coordinator in the department of women & child development, Khonsa on 5th October, 2020.”

The SP informed the WCD deputy director that “Lammaty is an accused in SIC (VIG) PS Case No 03/2020 u/s 468/469/471/120 (B) IPC r/w Section 13 (2) of the PC Act, dated 16 February, 2020, and has been chargesheeted on 20 November, 2020 under Section 120 (B)/201/468/471 IPC r/w Section 7 (A)/8/12/13 (1) (B) & 13 (2) of the PC Act, 1988 in the instant case in the court of special judge (PCA), Yupia.”

Earlier in the day, APSSB Undersecretary Mudo Tamo informed that the board has received a list from the SIC of all the individuals and candidates allegedly involved in the malpractice, and that “they have been debarred from appearing in exams conducted by the APSSB.”

Tirap WCD Deputy Director H Bangsia did not respond to the queries sent by this daily.

On 23 November, 2020, the then SIC SP M Harsha Vardhan in a press conference had informed that the 860-page chargesheet includes the names of former APSSB undersecretary and main accused Kapter Ringu, Yabi Ringu, Tame Yasum, Yapi Godak, Yamak Dui, Taba Kutung, Taba Rinyo, Taba Apang, Surojit Das, Sultana Nasreen Banu, Mosmi Dui, Senia Bagang, Mongam Basar, Khem Raj Upadhyaya, Jumcha Lamaty, Kenjum Lendo, Tame Tania, Tame Nacham and Tai Api.