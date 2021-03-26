Tedir warns absentee teachers of strict action, Natung seeks support for airgun surrender campaign

BORGULI, 25 Mar: Education Minister Taba Tedir has warned absentee teachers of strict action, and asked the school management committees (SMC) to report cases of absenteeism to the authorities concerned.

After inaugurating school infrastructure projects with Sports Minister Mama Natung in Borguli in East Siang district on Thursday, Tedir said, “They (absentee teachers) must realize that they are destroying the future of the young students.”

The minister also said that the fight against the menace of drugs must be taken up jointly by parents, teachers and the society as whole.

Tedir further said that, as the state government has declared 2021-22 as the ‘Year of education’, special thrust will be given to school

infrastructure development along with skill development of the teachers.

He informed that the state government is also set to implement the New Education Policy-2020 after taking recommendations and inputs from various stakeholders of the state. The minister expressed hope that the education sector would see a “paradigm shift towards holistic education.”

The minister also lauded the initiatives taken by the East Siang district administration, all stakeholders, alumni and the society as a whole for improving the education scenario in East Siang, “which is worth emulating by other districts.”

Admitting the lack of teachers’ quarters, particularly in remote parts, circles and EAC outposts, Tedir assured to solve the problem in phases.

Speaking on the airgun surrender campaign launched by the state government, Natung urged one and all to join the campaign to protect birds and wildlife.

“The dwindling number of birds and wildlife in our state, which has the highest forest coverage, is a matter of great concern,” Natung said.

The sports minister also called upon all the stakeholders, including district administrations, NGOs, PRIs, parents and youths to fight together against the drug menace.

Local MLA Lombo Tayeng appealed to the education minister to have a VKV established in Ngopok village.

East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh highlighted the education initiatives of the district, while the principal of the government higher secondary school here submitted a memorandum to the education minister.

ZPC Olen Rome submitted a four-point memorandum to Natung, who is also the WRD minister, for anti-erosion measures to protect the villages under Mebo subdivision, besides establishment of a mini outdoor stadium in Mebo, construction of a range office in Namsing, and strengthening manpower and infrastructures to combat illegal hunting and poaching.

Earlier, Natung inaugurated the girls’ hostel, the Type -II quarters and water supply project of the GHSS, while Tedir inaugurated the school’s auditorium. They also inspected the government secondary school in Kiyit, the government upper primary school (GUPS) in Ngopok, the government secondary school in Motum, the GUPS in Siluk and the secondary Gandhi school and the Indira Gandhi GUPS in Pasighat.

The education minister also inaugurated a new academic block at JN College, Pasighat. (DIPRO)