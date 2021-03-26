Tourists arrive in LDV under ‘Dekho Apna Pradesh’ initiative

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 25 Mar: Twenty tourists from Tawang, East Kameng, West Kameng, West Siang and Upper Subansiri districts have arrived here in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district under the ‘Dekho Apna Pradesh’ tourist exchange programme of the tourism department – an initiative of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

In a semi-formal event organized by tour operator Neharika Sahgel Umbrey at her residence here, the tourists were introduced to the Idu Mishmi and the Adi folk cultures and the local cuisine.

Umbrey is the only female tour operator in the state. She single-handedly runs her A1 Travel Management Company, functioning as the operator, guide as well as chauffeur for her tourists.

Umbrey informed that the 10-day tour, which started from the state capital, will conclude in Miao in Changlang district.

“After a three-day stop at Roing, the team will head to Tezu, Wakro, Namsai, Miao, Ledu Road, Jairampur, back to Miao before returning to Itanagar. We will visit the Namdapha National Park in Miao for bird and butterfly watching, and will also visit the 2nd World War memorial in Jairampur,” she said.

She advised the tourists to not litter during their visit to these places.

LDV DC KN Damo commended the cultural exchange programme and called it “a great initiative of the state government.”

“Unlike the older days, today, communication across the state is easy with the convenience of bridges and roads connecting the whole of the state with each other. It is very important to know and learn each other’s culture and traditions,” he said, adding that inter-tribe marriages should be encouraged.

The DC also spoke about his campaign to keep the mountains clean and green, and pressed for a plastic-free LDV. He encouraged the people to avoid packaged drinking water. “Apart from the fact that it creates huge plastic waste, the purity and cleanliness of the water is uncertain. It is better to drink our natural water, which is clean and safer. Just remember to boil the water before consuming,” he said.

Everester Tine Mena welcomed the tourists to her hometown and shared her life story with them. Sharing her experience of climbing Mt Everest, she said, “The mountains are kept very clean. All garbage is collected and brought down, including human excreta. This human waste is turned into manure and put to good use,” she said.

She advised homestay providers to make their guests’ stay in their town memorable by showing them more of their culture. “There is so much to show,” she said.