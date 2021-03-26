Waste could be areas of entrepreneurial opportunities: Prof Kushwaha

RONO HILLS, 25 Mar: “The so-called waste could be areas of immense entrepreneurial opportunities,” said Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha on Wednesday while speaking on the ‘Role of design thinking and its relation to innovation’ during the inaugural session of a two-day webinar on ‘Entrepreneurship: A design thinking approach’, which concluded here on Thursday.

The webinar was organized by RGU’s Centre for Entrepreneurship, in collaboration with the university’s management department.

On the first day of the event, Sriparana Baruah from the Guwahati (Assam) IIE spoke on the ‘Importance of empathy in designing new products and services’, while Dr Momocha Singh from the Arunachal NIT emphasized on “the different techniques of ideation.”

On the second day of the webinar, Dr Guruprasad Rao of the Imaginarium spoke about “prototyping” to bring out innovative sustainable products and services.

Rahul Patel of the Kanpur (UP) IIT stressed on the importance of testing products and services “in the real world.”

RGU Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra spoke on the ‘Role of the industry in the development of entrepreneurship’.