MLA inaugurates classroom, multipurpose hall

SILLUK, 26 Mar: Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng inaugurated the newly constructed ‘classroom-cum-multipurpose hall’ of the government upper primary school here in East Siang district on 24 March.

At the same event, East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh inaugurated the Early Childhood Care and Education Centre of the school, the Silukian Welfare Kebang (SWK) informed in a release.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, senior gynaecologist Dr Dilip Dutta spoke about how the SWK carried out the renovation work at the GUPS through voluntary contributions from the school’s alumni and well-wishers. “After starting of renovation and beautification works of GUPS Silluk, the enrollment of students also jumped from only 36 students to 122 students this year,” he said.

The DC also lauded the voluntary work of the SWK’s women’s wing under the banner of Lukne Village Organization. She issued a certificate of appreciation to all the executive members of the SWK, and appealed to parents, students and staff to take care of the newly renovated infrastructure.

Lauding the voluntary work of the SWK, the MLA said that “buildings, classrooms, laboratories, and equipment are crucial elements of learning environments in schools and universities.

“There is strong evidence that high-quality infrastructure facilitates better instruction, improves student outcomes, and reduces dropout rates, among other benefits,” Tayeng said.