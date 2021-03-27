Pro-life awareness workshop held

ANINI, 26 Mar: More than 250 people, including students, local leaders, GBs, teachers and others benefitted from a ‘pro-life awareness workshop’ organized here in Dibang Valley district by the Seva Kendra Itanagar on Wednesday.

The workshop was sponsored by the Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association (APCA), and was aimed at motivating the people to maintain communal harmony and brotherhood and live peacefully, the APCA informed in a release.

Several resource persons, including Fr Clement Quadras from Divine Word School, Roing, attended the workshop.

The Idu Mishmi Cultural Society’s Anini unit secretary Monmohan Mihu commended the APCA for organizing the workshop. He requested the state government to post a psychiatrist in Anini, claiming that “cases of unnatural deaths are very high in the area.”

During the workshop, APCA president Taw Tebin advised the youths not to become stressed or depressed while facing difficulties in life.

Public leader Bandey Mili lauded the effort of the Seva Kendra Trust and the APCA, and advised everyone to “work for pro-life cause.”

Fr Quadras advised the youths to be positive, help one another, and live life to the fullest. He said life is a free gift from god, so when problems come in life, one must choose life, not the problem.

“When we choose life and live it, automatically the problems will be solved because 90 percent of our life depends on how we react to situations. When we positively react to situations, we can make our life more beautiful and meaningful,” said Fr Quadras.

Taling Yaying of the APCA’s Siang unit and Jiten Dai of the APCA’s Namsai unit also spoke.