DHTE tours higher ednl institutions in eastern Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 26 Mar: Director of Higher & Technical Education (DHTE), Dr Tayek Talom along with officers and officials of the directorate went on an extensive tour of higher educational institutions in the eastern part of Arunachal from 22-25 March as part of the annual inspection of the higher educational institutions of the state.

At Wangcha Rajkumar Government College in Deomali (Tirap), the visiting team inspected the ongoing construction of the girls’ hostel, funded under the RUSA. Dr Talom directed the executing agency to complete the hostel on time, so that it may be utilized by the students from the new academic session.

At Rang Frah Government College in Changlang, the team inspected the completed boys’ hostel funded under the RUSA. The hostel is ready for use and the quality of the project was maintained by the executing agency. Inaugurating the smart classroom in the college, Dr Talom asked the students to become torchbearers of the society, and advised them to concentrate on their studies.

RUSA Deputy State Project Director Minto Ete also emphasized on maximum utilization of the RUSA fund. He commended the principal and the RUSA coordinator for successful implementation of the RUSA project in the college. “Now the time demands for information and communication technology (ICT). All the teachers are required to be ICT savvy now,” he added.

At Indira Government College in Tezu (Lohit), the team inspected the ongoing construction of separate washrooms for boys and girls and a cafeteria, funded under the RUSA, and the progress of the construction of the administrative block, the commerce block and internal roads.

A month’s time was given to the executing agency to complete the administrative building.

At JT Government Model Degree College, the team inspected all the completed and ongoing projects. The executing agency was directed to complete the project on time and to maintain quality.

The team also inspected the construction sites of the Model Degree College in Kanubari (Longding) and Piyong (Namsai) and the engineering college in Tezu, funded under the RUSA. Dr Talom requested the executing agency, PWD, to “maintain quality and quantity of the projects and speed up the construction activities.”