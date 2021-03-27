WCD ministry holds seminar on women’s safety and empowerment

ITANAGAR, 26 Mar: The women & child development (WCD) ministry organized a seminar on safety and empowerment of women in New Delhi recently.

From Arunachal, APSCW Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi and its member Techi Hunmai attended the seminar.

The participants discussed issues like strengthening the grievance redressal mechanism, collaboration of the National Commission for Women and its state units with government schemes for promoting financial literacy and empowerment of women, reaching out to masses to change the mindset of the community towards women, etc.

Representatives from all the state commissions for women attended the seminar.