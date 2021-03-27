DC launches e-book app

DAPORIJO, 26 Mar: Upper Subansiri DC Mika Nyori on Friday launched the district e-book application developed by the National Informatics Centre here.

The app will provide basic information about Upper Subansiri district, said District Informatics Officer (DIO) Ravi Prakash.

“It will, in fact, act as a handbook for the tourists and be helpful for research scholars looking to know more about the district,” he said.

It also contains information related to various government departments and important telephone numbers, tourist lodges and facility of homestays, the DIO said.

The DC said there is scope for further improvement of the application. He asked all the departments to provide correct data “as the application will act as a reflection of the district.” (DIPRO)