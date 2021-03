YINGKIONG, 27 Mar: A new village named Kagam, in Katan circle of Upper Siang district, was inaugurated on Saturday by Geku-Mariyang MLA Kanggong Taku, in the presence of DC Taper Pada, HoDs, PRI leaders, and others.

The new village, with 15 households, has been created after bifurcating it from Jeru village.

The inhabitants urged the MLA to accord ‘model village’ status to the newly created village, and to extend all government schemes and programmes for the benefit of the people. (DIPRO)