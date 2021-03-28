SHG members undergoing trg in sanitary pad making

CHANGLANG, 27 Mar: Thirty members of different SHGs of Old Changlang village, promoted by the NERCORMP, are undergoing a training programme on ‘sanitary pad making’ under the Micro Enterprise Development Programme.

The training programme, which was launched on Saturday, is sponsored by the NABARD and executed by NGO Green Lawn Society (GLS). It has been designed in such a way that women attendees can later start their own ventures.

“This is a convergence project, wherein semi-automatic machines are funded by the NERCORMP at the initiative of the Changlang district administration. The unit aims to make an impact in rural menstrual hygiene by empowering rural women to take up manufacturing of sanitary pads,” said NABARD District Development Manager (DDM) Kamal Roy in a release.

GLS chairperson Marina Kenglang explained how the training would “target at helping the rural women to get skilled in sanitary pad making for micro enterprise development.” She also emphasized on the importance of skill training to enhance the socioeconomic status of the rural people, especially women entrepreneurs.

Changlang SBI Branch Manager Ravi Jha motivated the participants to “take up this novel initiate” and assured that the bank would support the SHGs in terms of credit linkage.

NERCORMP DPD N Sukajit suggested to the SHGs to “develop a brand name as a marketing strategy and charge a lower price initially with minimum profit in order to occupy a place in the market.”

Roy highlighted the various schemes and projects of the NABARD in the district for the welfare of the SHGs and farmers.