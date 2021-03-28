Training prog on GPDP organized

NAMSAI, 27 Mar: More than 40 SHG members from Namsai and Chowkham participated in a three-day training of trainers programme on preparation of the gram panchayat development plan (GPDP) here from 24 to 26 March.

The training was organized by the SIRD & PR and the ArSRLM’s Namsai BMMU.

During the programme, Tamar Baki from the SIRD & PR provided insight into the PRIs and the powers and functions of the gram sabha, and also gave an overview of rural development programmes such as the PMAY, the SBM and the NSAP. He spoke about the role of SHGs and CBOs in preparation of the GPDP.

The SHG members were trained to prepare GPDP-MVMDP through participatory rural appraisal.

On the final day, the participants presented a couple of samples of GPDP, showing social resource maps and seasonal calendar of their selected local areas.

Namsai DRDA Assistant Project Director Y Duku Nalo also spoke.