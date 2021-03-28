Training in scientific prodn of onion imparted

PASIGHAT, 27 Mar: A three-day farmers’ training programme on ‘scientific production and marketing management of onion for enhancing farmers’ income’ was conducted at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district, in association with Pune (Maharashtra)-based Directorate of Onion and Garlic Research.

Thirty farmers from Riga Mirbuk and other villages participated in the training, demonstration, field visit and onion seed distribution programme.

CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika said there is a need to “expand more area of onion cultivation with adopting scientific package and practices in Arunachal Pradesh.”

During the three-day programme, deliberations were held on scientific cultivation practices, water management, value addition and processing of onion, cost of cultivation, integrated nutrients, disease and pest management, and effective marketing of onions.