MOGTO, 27 Mar: As many as 201 patients benefitted from a free health camp organized here in Tawang district by Khadro Drowa Zangmu District Hospital under the Mukhya Mantri Rogi Kalyan Kosh (MMRKK).

Enrollment under the CMAAY and the PMJAY were also done during the camp.

Forty laboratory tests, 36 refraction tests (with free distribution of spectacles), 28 ECGs and 21 vector borne disease screening were carried out during the camp.

Free health camps under the MMRKK were also organized in various interior villages. Such free health camps under the MMRKK will be held on every Saturday to reach villagers who are not able to avail facilities available at KDS District Hospital due to various reasons.

“Through these camps, we are trying to provide health services and facilities available at the district hospital at the doorsteps of our villagers,” informed MMRK nodal officer Dr Thuten Tsering. (DIPRO)