CM, Gov extend Holi greetings

ITANAGAR, 28 Mar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor BD Mishra have in separate messages greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Holi festival.

The CM in his message said “the celebration of various legends associated with Holi reassures the people of the power of truth, as the moral of the festival is the ultimate victory of good over evil.”

Wishing everyone a colourful Holi, Khandu called for a safe and pollution-free celebration.

The governor in his message expressed hope that the festivity would promote harmony and goodwill in the society.

“In substance, this festival stands for start of a new life of optimism, tolerance and wisdom,” he said, and expressed hope that the festivity would inspire all to pursue the goals of harmony and amity.

Mishra also appealed to the people to observe all necessary precautions against Covid-19, “which is still raising its ugly head in many parts of our country.” (CM’s PR Cell and Raj Bhavan)