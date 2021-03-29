Digital learning workshop held

NAHARLAGUN, 28 Mar: New Delhi-based Lovyasha Foundation conducted a digital learning workshop at a city hotel here on Sunday.

Lovyasha Foundation project coordinator Gupeka Mech highlighted “the annual status of education report, trends of educational outcome in Arunachal Pradesh and need for digital intervention.”

Another project coordinator, Swasti Khemparai explained “the foundation’s initiative for social entrepreneurship in education sector,” while BSNL Assistant General Manager Tapor Bayor spoke about “future scope of social entrepreneurship in Arunachal, specifically on ICT-enabled learning.”

Lovyasha Foundation cofounder Chaitan Kumar also spoke.