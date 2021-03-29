Vaccine preventable disease surveillance workshop held

MECHUKA, 28 Mar: The Shi-Yomi medical department, at the initiative of WHO Senior Medical Officer Dr Ushma Dharod, conducted a district level vaccine preventable disease surveillance workshop at the CHC here in Shi-Yomi district on 27 March.

The workshop, which was attended by the Shi-Yomi DMO, medical officers, nurses and paramedical staff, was conducted to create awareness among the people regarding various vaccines that can prevent many diseases.

The participants received tips about vaccines and the role of doctors and other stakeholders in preserving and administering vaccines. (DIPRO)