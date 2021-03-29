Trg in millet production imparted

BERUNG, 28 Mar: Forty farmers participated in a training programme on ‘Production and processing technologies of small millet in Arunachal Pradesh and popularization of small millet in East Siang’, organized at Berung village in East Siang district by the agronomy department of Pasighat-based College of Agriculture (CAU) on Sunday.

During the training, resource persons including CAU Assistant Professor Dr Pavankumar Goudar and CAU Agronomy Professor Dr SK Bandyopadhaya delivered lectures on cultivation, scope and benefits of millet, and the processing technologies of millet and its possible mechanization.

The training programme was sponsored by Hyderabad (Telangana)-based Indian Institute of Millet Research.

Seventy kgs of hybrid seeds and 1,500 kgs of fertilizers and organic manures were distributed to the farmers.