Gov lauds CM for his commitment on Miao-Vijaynagar road

ITANAGAR, 28 Mar: Governor BD Mishra has expressed appreciation for the effort and commitment of Chief Minster Pema Khandu to provide all-weather motorable road from Miao to Vijaynagar in Changlang district.

The governor expressed confidence that, with appropriate technical, manpower and road construction inputs from the Border Roads Organization, the Miao-Vijaynagar road would be completed before the targeted date.

Mishra also commended the CM for his concern for the people of the state, “particularly those in far-flung areas, and for taking the tedious road journey-cum-tough long maiden trek to Gandhigram and Vijaynagar recently.”

“He (Khandu) has established a shining initiative and excellent example of his concern for the welfare of the citizens of the state. This has happened for the first time in the history of Arunachal Pradesh that a CM has taken a trek of this kind for resolving the problems of his people,” Mishra said. (Raj Bhavan)