Siang Challengers lift T20 cricket trophy

[ Karyir Riba ]

PARBUK, 28 Mar: Siang Challengers lifted the trophy of the 1st edition of the District T20 Cricket Tournament organized by the Lower Dibang Valley District Cricket Association at the Parbuk Lolung ground here on Sunday.

The champions of the tournament defeated the runner-up team, Advocate 11, by 6 wickets. A total of 16 teams had participated in the tournament that had commenced on 19 February.

Arun Tayeng of Siang Challengers won the man of the match as well as the man of the series title. He scored 31 runs from 28 balls, and took 2 wickets in the final match, while scoring a total of 271 runs and taking 10 wickets in the series.

The winners received a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh along with the trophy, while the runner-up team received Rs 50,000 along with a trophy.