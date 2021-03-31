APCS officers donate for fire victims

ITANAGAR, 30 Mar: The APCS officers of the 2016 batch have jointly contributed Rs 1.60 lakh for the families affected by the 18 March fire mishap in Longliang village in Tirap district.

The amount was handed over to the Tirap DC by Lazu EAC DK Thungdok, who is the chairman of the ‘fire victims’ committee’ constituted by the DC.

The APCS officers expressed hope that the contribution would bring some respite to the affected families during this hour of distress and crisis. The contribution was made under the aegis of ‘Project 37’, a crowdfunding initiative of the APCS officers of the 2016 batch.

Tirap DIPRO adds: Members of the All Tangsa Women Welfare Society (ATWWS) of Changlang district, led by its president Korong Longri and secretary Roikim Ngemu, visited the fire affected families of Longliang village and provided Rs 2 lakhs for them.

Apart from the financial assistance, the ATWWS also provided relief materials.