Over 90 receive Covid-19 vaccine

DOIMUKH, 30 Mar: Ninety-two persons received Covid-19 vaccination during a vaccination camp organized by the Doimukh BJP mandal at the CHC here on Tuesday.

The campaign was flagged off by local MLA Tana Hali in the presence of district BJP president Teshi Sony and Doimukh mandal president Matung Panye.

Similar camps will be organized at eight circles under the Doimukh constituency.

The MLA requested all party workers at the grassroots level to create awareness regarding the safety of the vaccine. He also requested the health department of the district to guide the BJP workers in motivating people for vaccination as the campaign will go on for weeks at different blocks of the district.

Earlier, Papum Pare DMO Dr K Perme spoke about the status of Covid-19 vaccination in the district and requested all to extend full cooperation.

MO Dr Lobsang Chuki informed the gathering about the do’s and don’ts of Covid-19 vaccination.