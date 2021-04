BASAR, 30 Mar: Local MLA Gokar Basar inaugurated the augmentation of water supply at Eshi Chiku village in Leparada district on 28 March.

The project is funded under the Jal Jeevan Mission at a cost of Rs 88.78 lakhs. All 49 households of Kene and Eshi Chiku villages will now get functional household tap connections.

The MLA commended the water supply work executed by the PHE department, and requested the villagers to maintain the assets created in the village.