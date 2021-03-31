NES’ consultative meet discusses issues confronting community

ITANAGAR, 30 Mar: A consultative meeting between the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) and various Nyishi organizations was held at Richi-Jullang near here on 29 March, during which wide-ranging discussions were held on various issues confronting the community.

“The meeting adopted a few resolutions, apart from endorsing the NES’ resolution adopted based on the Dr Joram Begi Committee report to bring electoral reform in the ANSU election,” the NES said in a release.

It was resolved that “the new executive body will be given five months’ time for its implementation and incorporation in the ANSU bye-laws.”

NES general secretary Heri Maring informed that the resolutions/recommendations were submitted to the ANSU on 25 January.

The participants were of the opinion that, from the next ANSU election onwards, the unmarried criterion, which was left out in the NES’ advisory notes, should be incorporated and the maximum age for the executive members should be reduced to 30 years, “which requires further deliberations,” the release said.

A decision to constitute a five-member committee to go into the details of the trends of the Nyishi marriage system and make recommendations on it was also taken during the meeting.

Another five-member committee will prepare advisory notes on ‘Marketing of Nyishi ornaments and antiques’ and submit recommendations, the release said.

Both the committees will be constituted in consultation with senior members within two months and their reports will be obtained within six months, the release said.

“The presidents and general secretaries of 98 Nyishi organizations who participated in the daylong discussions took strong exception to a very few antisocial elements defaming the community by blackmailing through RTI, extortion, donations, threats and intimidation, land grabbing, etc, and the clan leaders offered to lend a helping hand to the NES in dealing with such criminals at clan level,” the release said.

The meeting was chaired by NES president Bengia Tolum.