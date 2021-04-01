149 qualify on first day of physicals for SI

Staff Reporter

BANDERDEWA, 31 Mar: The physical standard test (PST) and physical efficiency test (PET) of female applicants for the post of sub-inspector (SI) (Civil) and IRBn began on Wednesday at the Police Training Centre (PTC) here under tight security and strict surveillance.

Official sources in PTC informed that 500 female applicants were called on Wednesday for the PET. However, only 290 candidates turned up, out of which, 149 managed to qualify the physical test.

The PST includes height and chest measurements and the PET comprises of running, long jump, high jump and other exercises.

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is conducting the recruitment process for the posts of 123 sub-inspectors (Civil and IRBn) at PTC Banderdewa with the help of the PTC authority.

The APPSC has deputed its member, Maj General (Rtd) GS Bisht to oversee the entire process of recruitment.

The PET will continue till the first week of May 2021.

It is said that 18,745 applicants have applied for the 123 posts of SIs. Among them are 12,780 males, 6,073 females and two transgender applicants.