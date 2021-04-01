Forest officials launch airgun surrender abhiyan

[ Tom Simai ]

JAIRAMPUR, 31 Mar: As part of the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan the Nampong Forest Division here in Jairampur, Changlang district launched a mass awareness campaign under the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan on Wednesday morning at Tikhak Taipe.

The programme aimed at creating awareness and to motivate the public to surrender their airguns.

Nampong Forest Division ACF Doge Basar and RFO Obang Tayeng described the significance of the conservation of avifauna and other wildlife in the ecosystem and their symbiotic affinity with other components of the living world as well their role in conservation of biodiversity for posterity.

Former ASM Khumtang Tikhak, GPM Thungnong Tikhak and senior public leader Khumjung Tikhak launched the initiative of the Department of Environment and Forests and assured all support to make the effort successful.