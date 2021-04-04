Tedir seeks names of proxy teachers from DC, DDSE

YACHULI, 3 Apr: Education Minister Taba Tedir said that action would be taken against teachers who reportedly engage proxy teachers, and reminded the Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner and DDSE to submit the names of proxy teachers soon.

He was addressing a gathering after the inauguration of an RO water filter system at the government secondary school here and the boys’ and girls’ hostels of Deyi Oppu Public School here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

The minister also highlighted the New Education Policy

with regard to pre-primary schooling, and encouraged everyone to speak and practice their local dialects in school.

He also said that a new police post is likely to be inaugurated shortly in the Yachuli administrative block.

Tedir urged the people to take the Covid vaccination and practice handwashing daily to prevent Covid-19.

He also visited the higher secondary school in Talo and took part in a plantation drive.

Earlier in the day, Tedir kicked off the first Inter-Circle District Level T20 Cricket Tournament in Yazali.

IT&E-Governance Chairman Doni Nich, Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang, Deputy Director of School Education Tabia Chobin, SMT Likha Sangchhore, the zilla chairperson and ZPMs of Yachuli constituency accompanied the minister.