Tengam Celine Koyu wins Miss Arunachal title

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 4 Apr: Tengam Celine Koyu was crowned Kingfisher Miss Arunachal, 2021 at a glittering function at the outdoor stadium here in East Siang district on the night of 3 April.

Miss Beautiful Smile sub-title winner Riyya Riba and Hibu Abyang were declared first and second runners-up, respectively among the 20 finalists in the gala event attended by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and hosts of MLA and ministers.

They were crowned by former Miss Arunachal, 2020 winners Dr Jomyir Jini, Tokmem Mengu and Millo Meena.

Koyu will represent the state at the Femina Miss India contest to be held later this year.

Winners of various other subcategories were Tana Puniya (Miss Congeniality), Tsering Lhamu (Miss photogenic) and Tamchi Yabish (Best Catwalk and Best Costume).

The panel of judges included Femina Miss India Meghalaya 2019 Sangeeta Das, 2nd Bn AAP Commandant Tumme Amo and Mr International 2012 Opang Jamir.

The event was organized by Arunachal Guild for Cultural Integration under the aegis of the state’s youth affairs department.