Libang inaugurates hepatitis MTC at BPGH

PASIGHAT, 4 Apr: Health Minister Alo Libang inaugurated the state’s second Model Treatment Centre (MTC) under National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP) at the Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) here in East Siang district on 3 April.

Expressing grave concern over the high prevalence of Hepatitis B & C virus infections in the country, the minister said that the NVHCP was launched in 2018 by the union government with an aim to combat hepatitis and achieving countrywide elimination by 2030.

“Health is a priority sector for the Pema Khandu-led state government that ensures implementation of all the flagship programmes of the government of India in the state”, said Libang, while asserting that the newly opened MTC at BPGH under the NVHCP would provide diagnostic facility and free treatment with medicines to hepatitis patients.

To achieve this objective, he appealed to all the doctors and health workers to work collectively and wholeheartedly.

Libang also appealed to the people to take full benefit of the programme.

Director Health Service Dr M Lego expressed hope that the launch of NVHCP would be beneficial for the eastern parts of the state for screening, diagnosis, and management of hepatitis patients, while State Nodal Officer for NVHCP, Dr L Jampa also briefed on the issue through a presentation.

Joint Director (T&RC) Dr Dukhum Raina, DMO Dr Kaling Dai, MS Dr YR Darang, doctors, nurses and health workers of BPGH attended the inaugural function. (AIPRO)