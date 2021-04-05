Tedir begins state-wide plantation drive under Dr Taba Nirmali Foundation

ZIRO, 4 Apr: Education, Cultural Affairs and Indigenous Affairs Minister Taba Tedir opened the state-wide tree plantation programme under the aegis of the Dr Taba Nirmali Foundation, in collaboration with the Arunachal Vikas Parishad (AVP) at Kardo around the Shivlinga here in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday.

The Dr Taba Nirmali Foundation will start a series of plantation drives across Arunachal Pradesh, which will culminate on

World Environmental Day on 5th June.

Addressing the gathering, Tedir called for unified efforts from all the people in protecting the environment and maintaining the forest cover of the state.

He also donated Rs 5 lakhs to the AVP for maintenance and upkeep of the trees planted today.

AVP president Techi Govind highlighted the importance of afforestation, while SP Harsh Indora and Additional AG Ravi Lokhande also spoke about the importance of maintaining an ecological balance for the survival of humanity.

Besides tree plantations and other social work, the Dr Taba Nirmali Foundation also sponsors MBBS students from economically weaker sections every year.

The programme was also attended by ZPC Likha Sangchhore, ZPMs of Lower Subansiri, workers of AVP, members of AWAZ, APWWs, IFSCAP, Meder Namlos and students. (DIPRO)