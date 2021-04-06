Faculty should always be open to learning new things: Col Venkat

ITANAGAR, 5 Apr: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Faculty Development Cell Director, Col B Venkat said that the faculty members “should always be open to learning new things and get equipped with new skill sets from time to time.”

He was speaking at the opening day of a week-long refresher programme on ‘Engineering Applications of Optimization’, organized by the Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic’s Department of Automobile Engineering through online mode on Monday.

“The AICTE is taking holistic approaches to bring positive changes in technical education in line with the New Education Policy,” he added.

Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE) Executive Secretary Prof Vijay D Vaidya highlighted the various steps taken by the ISTE to improve the quality of technical education in the country. He lauded the achievements of RGGP since its inception and suggested imparting new skill sets to the students in the changing environment.

RGGP Principal Dr Ashok Kumar Tripathy briefed the gathering about the history of the polytechnic and highlighted its achievements, including accreditation by the NBA.

He also threw light on changing scenario of education with online teaching and learning becoming more relevant in the present situation.

“The online mode has given an opportunity for students and faculties to learn from the comfort of their homes,” he added.

AUE HoD I/C Dr D Devarasiddappa spoke on the important aspects of the refresher programme with emphasis on modelling and optimization techniques and their applications in the field of engineering.

Advanced topics in the field of engineering and technology, such as additive manufacturing, robotic automation, etc are also included in the training, he informed.

The training also features technical sessions on mental and emotional development, stress management and human values as a part of promoting the Fit India Movement among the participants.

A total of 61 participants comprising of faculty members and research scholars from various engineering and diploma institutions across the country are attending the programme.

Technical sessions will be conducted by experienced resource persons from NERIST, NIT and other reputed engineering colleges.

Sponsored by the AICTE and ISTE, New Delhi, the first phase of the refresher programme will conclude on 10 April and the second phase of the programme will begin on 19 April.