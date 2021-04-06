Workshop on homestay management and nature-based ecotourism at Pakke Tiger Reserve

SEIJOSA, 5 Apr: A one day workshop on ‘homestay management and nature-based ecotourism promotion for livelihood improvement of local people of fringe areas of Pakke Tiger Reserve,’ was organised by the Department of Forestry, NERIST, Nirjuli, in collaboration with the Department of Forest, Pakke Tiger Reserve at the West Bank Forest Range of Pakke Kessang district on 3 April.

Divisional Forest Officer of Pakke Tiger Reserve, T Pali highlighted the aspects of the development of ecotourism in the area. He assured of his sincere support in the development of ecotourism and its linkage to create a livelihood for the local people, including homestay owners of the area.

District Tourism Welfare Association Chairman Logo Tayem spoke on issues and challenges of ecotourism and homestays in the area.

NERIST Department of Forestry Associate Professor, Dr Awadhesh Kumar extensively explained how wildlife resources of the Pakke Tiger Reserve and their conservation can create additional options for livelihood, such as bird watching, trekking, homestay, nature guide, etc, for the locals.

Attending the programme as a resource person, WWF Senior Project Officer Pema Wange focussed on ways to establish a homestay as a livelihood method and its management techniques.

Another resource person and WWF Project Officer, Manisha Kumari focussed on the development lead by WWF on homestays and their management in West Kameng and Tawang districts of the state.

Some homestay owners, like Suresh Pait shared their experiences in homestay management.

Ohey Tayem, a nature guide, also discussed how homestays have become a way to improve livelihood and develop ecotourism in the area.

Towards the end of the workshop, interaction took place among the resource persons and about 35 participants from specifically targeted stakeholders, including a few homestay owners of Seijosa circle, regarding proper technical management of homestays.

The programme was supported by GBPNIHESD, Almora under the NMHS-funded project by the MoEFCC, Government of India.