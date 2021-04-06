4th J&K Light Infantry to start 21 days free course

AALO, 5 Apr: The 4th battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, Bogdo Battalion will start a 21-day free course on homestay and adventure tourism here in West Siang district soon.

These courses will cover various disciplines like catering, housekeeping, management of facilities, web hosting, bookings, local and other cuisines, hygiene aspects, crockery, job training, establishment of caravan or tented camps, etc.

The hospitality and homestay skill development training will be held from 26 April to 16 May.

Additionally, an adventure training course will be held from 3 to 22 May at Bogdo Aalo.

The army has appealed to the civilian populace of the district to avail the training facilities, which will be free-of-cost. (DIPRO)