TEZU, 5 Apr: A newly constructed playground rostrum and gallery at the Kendra Vidyalaya (KV) here in Lohit district was inaugurated by Tezu-Sunpura MLA Karikho Kri in the presence of DC Marge Sora.

The rostrum has a sitting capacity of 60. The project funded by NEC was completed in 2020, but the inauguration was delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

Present on the occasion, among others, were DRDA Project Director Duyu Ribya and Tezu KV Principal Shiv Pratap. (DIPRO)