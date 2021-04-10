DFO urges GBs to participate in airgun surrender campaign

HIJA, 9 Apr: Hapoli Forest Division DFO Abhinav Kumar on Friday exhorted the All Apatani Gaon Bura Buri Welfare Association Ziro (AAGBWAZ) to actively participate in the airgun surrender campaign.

Addressing a meeting with the AAGBWAZ here in Lower Subansiri district, the DFO said that, as the GBs are the representatives of the state government at the grassroots level, “they will act as an effective tool in promotion and dissemination of information to the general public for participation in the abhiyan.”

The DFO said that, in the days when there were no airguns, Ziro valley witnessed the presence of migratory birds from Tibet and Siberia, including the critically endangered black-necked crane. “Further, there were a lot of hornbills to be seen in the valley; but unfortunately, due to unabated hunting, these birds cannot be spotted anywhere in Ziro,” he said.

The DFO further said that “registration of chainsaw is also to be integrated with airgun surrender abhiyan by the forest department.”

As per the Arunachal Pradesh Chainsaw (Control and Regulations) Rules, 2019, it is illegal to use power chainsaws without a valid licence. “There is a provision for registration of already purchased power chainsaws through the divisional forest officer of the area concerned, and any unregistered equipment can be seized by the range forest officer concerned as per the rules,” the DFO said.

AAGBWAZ president Nani Hanya said that the association has been active in conserving forests and wildlife in Ziro valley, and gave assurance that the GBs would ensure “great participation from all villages in the valley for the airgun surrender abhiyan.” (DIPRO)