Training prog on pottery concludes

TAWANG, 9 Apr: The 10-day ‘skill upgradation training programme on pottery’ under the Kumhar Sashaktikaran Programme, organized by the Northeast zone Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in collaboration with the Tawang district administration concluded at the district industries centre here on Friday.

Ten traditional ceramists from the district were trained to use modern electric pottery wheel and a blunger machine provided by the KVIC NE zone, based in Guwahati, Assam.

During the valedictory function, Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok handed over free electric pottery wheels along with one blunger machine to the trainees.

KVIC NE Zone Assistant Director SN Asthana said that the KVIC has been conducting training programmes for skill upgrading of traditional artisans all over India for the last many years. “The KVIC supports the traditional artisans to revive the age-old tradition of village industries by giving skill upgradation training, and provides opportunity to the traditional artisans to increase their income and at the same time preserve the tradition,” he said.

The DC in his address said, “Earthen pots have been part and parcel of the Monpa tradition and culture. We have been making and using it since time immemorial, but due to easy availability of utensils made of other metals, this tradition was on the verge of extinction.” He added that, with the completion of the training programme, the traditional ceramists would continue the age-old tradition.

Phuntsok directed the industry, textile & handloom department to collaborate with the KVIC and provide skill upgrading training on traditional woodcraft, thangka painting “and traditional clay craft of idol-making.” (DIPRO)