Saaya felicitates candidate who cleared APPSC exam

YOGLU, 11 Apr: Former MLA Likha Saaya and his family felicitated Likha Takar, of Yoglu village in Lower Subansiri district, for clearing the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) examination, during a function held at Yoglu village on Sunday.

Takar is the first candidate from the area to clear the prestigious examination for the post of junior engineer in the urban development & housing department.

Saaya called it a matter of “great pride for Yoglu village in particular and Yachuli constituency as a whole, where seniors are setting an example for the young generation.”

Giving away a Celerio car as a gift, he also announced to support and encourage those who crack the APPSC exams.

“Self-motivation should be the prime motto for preparing for APPSC competitive examination,” he said.

Land Management Special Secretary Talo Potom, who was also present, appealed to the parents of the village to pay adequate attention to the education of their children.

“My door is always open for all, and I am prepared all the time to give guidance related to the APPSC and the UPSC examinations,” said Potom.

Acknowledging the support from seniors and villagers, Takar assured to serve the people of Yoglu village in his best capacity.

“I would not have succeeded today if there was no constant support from the former MLA, parents, seniors and well-wishers of the village,” said Takar.