ITANAGAR, 12 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) has rescheduled the RTI hearings fixed by the court of the information commissioner.

The hearing, which had earlier been fixed on 14 April, has been rescheduled on 5 May in the court of State Information Commissioner Gumjum Haider, an APIC release informed.

The hearings which have been re-scheduled include APIC-67/2021, 68/2021, 69/2021, 72/2021 and 73/2021.