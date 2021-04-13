Tedir inaugurates new block of WRGC, assures of all help

DEOMALI, 12 Apr: Education Minister Taba Tedir inaugurated the commerce block of Wangcha Rajkumar Government College (WRGC) here in Tirap district on Monday.

He praised the faculty members of WRGC for bringing good academic results in spite of minimum facility available in the institution.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the WRGC principal, the minister announced that the college would get an auditorium, a playground and a boundary wall “for which fund will be sanctioned within the last week of April 2021.”

He said he is planning to inspect all the 19 colleges of the state to know more about the problems being faced by the government colleges and how basic requirement of the colleges can be improved, “as the government will have to make proper plans and programmes for development of infrastructure and recruitment of teachers for all government colleges of the state.”

The minister appealed to the students of the state to take a solemn pledge not to indulge in drug addiction and say no to drugs. He also urged the Tirap DC to check encroachment on government land, especially school and college campuses, and to request for issuance of LPC for WRGC as soon as possible.

Tedir informed that one NCC headquarters will be established in Itanagar, “for which certain fund has been earmarked by the government and will be beneficial for the state to a great extent.”

MLA Wanglin Lowangdong said that “investing in education is a great asset with interest, and with education we learn tolerance.” He appealed to the students to study harder to be at par with the rest of the country.

Tirap DC Taro Mize assured of all support from the administration to the college.

Higher & Technical Education Director Tayek Talom, Elementary Education Director Tapi Gao and Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu also spoke.

Earlier, WRGC Principal Tashi Talo highlighted the academic achievements of the college. (DIPRO)