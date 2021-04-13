Drs share grievances with MLA

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, 12 Apr: The Upper Subansiri health department on Monday held a coordination meeting at the district hospital here, during which doctors shared their grievances. The meeting was chaired by MLA Taniya Soki.

Soki heard the grievances placed by the doctors of the hospital, including shortage of specialist doctors and the need for upgrading the infrastructure and medical equipment.

Most of the doctors informed that there is need for an anaesthetist and a gynaecologist, and that the operation theatre requires upgrading. They also informed that due to unavailability of better medical facilities, they are compelled to refer patients from the district hospital to Itanagar and other places for better treatment.

The local public has been facing inconvenience because even for a simple operation they are referred to hospitals outside the district because of the unavailability of better medical equipment in the hospital.

Soki assured that he would initiate steps to improve the infrastructure of the hospital, and added that various grievances being faced by the hospital have already been brought to the notice of the higher authority. He appealed to the doctors to voluntarily spare the government land with the medical department to enable expansion of the hospital.

The MLA along with the district land revenue officer and the DMO visited all the affected quarters of the medical department to assess the situation.