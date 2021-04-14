Min meets Senua Noksa fire victims

LONGDING, 13 Apr: RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam visited the fire ravaged Senua Noksa village on Tuesday, met the victims of the fire accident that had occurred there recently, and took stock of the reconstruction work being carried out by the Longding district administration.

Ngandam commended the work being carried by the reconstruction committee. He appealed to the public to provide full support and cooperation to the reconstruction committee for effective and early reconstruction of the village.

Speaking to the villagers, he said, “Though the incident was unfortunate, we should always try to find an opportunity even in our problems.” He urged the administration and the people to “rebuild Senua Noksa as a model village.”

Ngandam also stressed on reconstructing the village using better designs and better technical specifications “with appropriate distance between houses to avert such incidents in future.”

The minister provided Rs 3 lakhs to the victims for as immediate relief.

He also expressed solidarity with the fire victims of Wakka township and said that all necessary support would be provided from his side.

Ngandam thanked the state government, CBOs, NGOs and sympathizers from Arunachal and outside for their support in this hour of crisis. (DIPRO)