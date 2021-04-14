Miss Arunachal winners call on SYA min

ITANAGAR, 13 Apr: Members of the Miss Arunachal organizing committee and title winners of the 13th Miss Arunachal pageant – Tengam Cyline Koyu (winner), Riya Riba (first runner-up) and Hibu Abyang (second runner-up) – along with the youth affairs director called on Sports & Youth Affairs (SYA) Minister Mama Natung at his office here on Tuesday.

The minister congratulated the winners and wished them well. He also lauded the organizing committee for successfully conducting the pageant in East Siang HQ Pasighat.

The Miss Arunachal contest is one of the calendar events of the youth affairs department.