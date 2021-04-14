Edn commissioner calls for result-oriented Samagra Shiksha annual work plan

ITANAGAR, 13 Apr: A state level workshop on preparation of the 2021-22 annual work plan and budget for Samagra Shiksha/ISSE was held at DK Convention Hall here on Monday.

Education Commissioner Niharika Rai, who presided over the workshop, stressed on the need for preparing error-free, realistic and result-oriented work plan and budget.

Informing that 2021-22 has been declared as the ‘Year of Education’ by the government to revamp the educational scenario of the state, she asked all the stakeholders to pull up their socks and start performing.

The commissioner also directed all the DDSEs to “immediately reconcile the funds showing on the PFMS platform at the district, block level and school levels.”

In view of the second wave of Covid-19, all the DDSEs have been asked to conduct the examinations of Classes 1-8 at the earliest.

Rai also directed that NCERT textbooks, sports items and LEP materials lying in the district godowns should be distributed to schools for proper utilization by the students. She also called for ensuring that no proxy teacher exists anywhere.

“Teachers’ vacancies and priority-wise requirement should be sent to headquarters,” she said, and emphasized on creating awareness on the National Education Policy (NEP) and the teachers’ transfer-posting policy.

Mission Shiksha Director Sachin Rana highlighted the different components under Mission Shiksha and asked all concerned to ensure that the directives issued by the higher authority are implemented in letter and spirit.

Samagra Shiksha Special SPD Nangram Pingkap briefed about the new policy framework that has been issued by the central government in alignment with the NEP, “and subsequent changes in the Samagra Shiksha guidelines on different interventions.”

Among others, Joint DSE Tanyang Tatak, SCERT Joint Director Bango Palon and ISSE Deputy SPD Neelam Tan also spoke.