GH gets Yolo health ATM

AALO, 13 Apr: A Yolo health ATM capable of doing 40 different tests in just 10 minutes has been made functional at the general hospital (GH) here in West Siang district.

MLA Kento Jini had assured to have a health ATM installed at the hospital during his recent visit to the hospital along with the health minister.

The Yono health ATM became operational after its commissioning by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on 6 April.

Jini said that this is an added facility in the general hospital after the installation of an intensive care unit, posting of specialist doctors and free caesarean section for pregnant mothers.

He said he is “working all-out to make the Aalo zonal hospital a full fledged state-of-the-art hospital equipped with modern facilities.” (DIPRO)